VÍDEO: Un avió es cola a l'ull de l'huracà Laura

Redacció Catalunyapress
4 de setembre 2020
Huracán

Un equip d'investigació de l'Administració Nacional Oceànica i Atmosfèrica dels EUA (NOAA) ha travessat en cinc ocasions l'ull de l'últim gran huracà que ha assotat Estats Units, el Laura.

Avion huracan

L'equip va travessar en cinc ocasions el centre de l'huracà per prendre imatges i recopilar dades sobre el funcionament dels mateixos per poder predir en el futur el seu comportament i intentar evitar desgràcies humanes.

A les xarxes s'han compartit diversos dels vídeos gravats des de l'avió en què es veu el cor de la bèstia.

